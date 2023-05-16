Ali Fazal attends ‘Fast X’ international premiere with Vin Diesel

Ali Fazal, known for his role in Fast and Furious 7, graced the international premiere of Fast X in Rome alongside Vin Diesel and other members of the cast.

The actor received a special invitation to attend the event, owing to his previous association with the franchise.

Ali took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his presence on the red carpet, including pictures with his co-star Vin Diesel. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote, “And the Fast X premiere went down hard right here at the Colosseum…cuz #Wheninrome you go gladiator style. #fastx #reunion #furious7. Thank you for all the love Vin @vindiesel. You are the kindest man I know and the soul of the Fast fam.”

Though Ali clarified that he is not part of Fast X, he expressed pride in being a member of the team. He thanked fashion designer Manish Malhotra for allowing him to own his style through his vision.

Ali had previously shared his excitement about attending the Fast X international premiere, stating, “I am thrilled to be attending the international premiere of Fast X in Rome and it is an honor to have been invited as part of my past involvement with the franchise. This is where it all began for me when it comes to my work globally, and I am grateful for the opportunities that this franchise has given me. I am excited to reunite with the cast and crew and I look forward to seeing what’s in store this time of the action magic that they have created.”

Ali Fazal has gained popularity in Hollywood through his notable performances in films like Victoria and Abdul and Death on the Nile. He is currently eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film Kandahar, where he stars alongside Gerard Butler.