Iffat refutes rumours about Bollywood offers

Showbiz industry’s senior supermodel and actress Iffat Omar opened up about politics, career, and personal life in a recent interview to a private channel.

A video clip of the actress’s interview given to a private channel went viral on social media in which the actress talked about the films offered to her from Bollywood.

When the host asked, “Was the film Raees offered to you before Mahira Khan?” the actress replied that she has not been offered any film from India so far, instead Imaan Ali was offered the film. To this, the host asked her if it bothers her, to which the actress Iffat Omar replied that it does not bother her at all. Maybe she was not worthy of it, whoever was worthy enough landed on the offer. She further said that Bollywood is one of the best film industries in the world, and if she ever got an offer from Bollywood, she definitely would have considered it. However, due to the current political tensions, the situation is getting worst and she cannot even think about it.

Expressing her disappointment, she said that she is pessimistic about any improvement in deteriorating PAK-IND relations during her lifetime.