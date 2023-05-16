ATC rejects police request for physical remand of Dr Yasmin

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) rejected on Monday the request of the police for the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in the Jinnah House attack case. The ATC had directed the police to shift the PTI stalwart to the Police Lines Hospital. The ATC also sought the records of the case against Yasmin Rashid. In its decision, the ATC directed the investigating officer to submit the medical report and fitness certificate of Yasmin Rashid. According to the magistrate’s decision, Yasmin Rashid was not fit for physical remand, adding that physical remand could not be granted without a discharge slip issued by the hospital. Earlier, Yasmin Rashid was produced before the ATC. Judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the petition against vandalism at Jinnah House. “Where was Yasmin Rashid arrested?” ATC asked. The investigating officer told the court that Yasmin Rashid was arrested outside the Central Jail. The court asked the investigating officer whether the medical examination of Ms Rashid was done or not. In his reply, the investigating officer said, “Yes, Yasmin Rashid has been medically examined. The hospital has discharged Yasmin Rashid.” The investigating officer requested the ATC to grant physical remand of Yasmin Rashid, on which the judge remarked, “How can I remand Yasmin Rashid considering her health condition? In response, the investigating officer told the court that the doctors had discharged Yasmin Rashid.”