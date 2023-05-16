APHC reiterates call for shutdown on May 22

Posters again appeared in Srinagar and different areas of the valley urging people to observe a complete strike on May 22 against the hosting of G-20 meeting by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government in Srinagar.

The call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Kashmir media service reported.

The posters were pasted by APHC and supported by different groups in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and other areas of the occupied territory.

The posters carrying the pictures of the illegally detained APHC leaders including APHC chairman Massarat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan and house detained senior APHC leader Mirwiaz Umar Farooq

The posters read,” By holding such an international event in IIOJK, India wants to give legitimacy to its 5 August 2019 illegal action,” adding “Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory as per UN resolutions, G20 countries must ask India to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions”. The APHC has strongly denounced the surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK ahead of G-20 event planned by the Modi regime in Srinagar on May 22-24.

Meanwhile, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control will observe shutdown on May 22, while anti-India protests and rallies will be held in all major capitals of the world against the proposed meeting of G-20 countries in UN designated disputed territory of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The strike and protests have been jointly earlier given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK chapter and Azad Jammu and Kashmir political leadership. The G20 official meeting is scheduled to be held on May 22 to May 24 in Srinagar.