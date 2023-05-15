NA approves resolution to bring reference against Chief Justice of Pakistan

The National Assembly, Pakistan’s lower house of parliament, approved a resolution on Monday to submit a reference against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for alleged misconduct.

The motion comes as the Pakistan Democratic Movement holds a demonstration against the court for alleged illegal favours to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, with JUI-F followers at the forefront.

Protesters from the ruling coalition parties have infiltrated the federal capital’s Red Zone and set up camps in front of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, days after the court pronounced the arrest of the PTI head in the Al-Qadir Trust case unconstitutional.

According to reports, a parliamentary committee comprised of representatives from several political parties would finalise the draught of the referral. The committee will be appointed by National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf.

Earlier in the day, at the National Assembly, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, JUI-F leader Asad Mahmood, and others called for a reference into CJP Bandial’s alleged double standards of justice.

According to Khawaja Asif, one segment of the judiciary was involved in politics and supported the assailants who stormed the Corps Commander House in Lahore on May 9.

He argued that Parliament should utilise its constitutional and parliamentary rights and that judges should serve justice rather than politics.

The defence minister proposed that Parliament file a reference against the CJP in the Supreme Judicial Council in order to fulfil its historical purpose.