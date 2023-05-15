Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next titled Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke

After keeping fans on their toes for a long, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan announced the title of their next film. The upcoming movie is titled Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke. The Uri actor took to Instagram and shared a video and revealed that the trailer will be released on May 15.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next has finally been titled, Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke. The movie directed by Laxman Utekar, will release in theatres on June 2. The makers have also decided to release the trailer on May 15, a day ahead of Vicky Kaushal’s birthday.

Earlier, it was expected that the makers would surprise the fans on the actor’s birthday. However, this year, Vicky will have double reasons to rejoice. Other than the title, the makers even shared Sara and Vicky’s looks from the film where they seem to play a couple.

He captioned the video and wrote, “Romantic? Ya dramatic? Kya lagta hai aapko, kaisi hone waali hai humari kahani? #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer Out tomorrow. In cinemas on June 2, 2023.”

In September 2021, it was announced that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be headlining a romantic-comedy film, to be directed by Laxman Utekar, who helmed Mimi. The film shows a small-town love story set in Madhya Pradesh. They wrapped up the shoot in January this year. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios.