Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 in scripting stage

After Shah Rukh Khan’s Don completed 16 years in 2022, fans have been craving the third installment of the thriller. Starting from the plotline to the seeti-maar dialogues, the film was a total blockbuster. The first part of Don which featured SRK in the lead was directed by Farhan Akhtar. Amid, Don 3 buzz; there is a special news for the fans.

Don The Chase Begins Again which was released in 2006 also featured Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar and Om Puri. Kareena Kapoor made a special appearance. Now, it is learned that Don 3 is in the scripting stage. The third part of the movie will feature actor Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Ritesh said, “Till my partner (Farhan Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script… Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don.”

Following the success of Don, Farhan and Ritesh came up with the sequel which brought back certain stars including SRK, Priyanka, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Boman, Nawab Shah, Alyy Khan, Rajesh Khattar, Sahil Shroff and Kunal Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan had a powerful welcome to 2023 with the release of his blockbuster hit, Pathaan. The movie marked his silver screen comeback after a hiatus of four years. Following the success of the spy thriller, SRK is looking forward to his next, Jawan which will hit theatres on September 7, 2023. He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.