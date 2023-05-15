Leeds ban fan for life for shoving Newcastle manager Howe

LEEDS: Leeds United have issued a lifetime ban to one of their supporters who ran into the technical area and pushed Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe in the chest on Saturday. Howe was shoved in the closing stages of a thrilling Premier League clash which ended 2-2 at Elland Road. “Leeds United can confirm that following an incident at our Premier League match against Newcastle United today, an arrest has been made and a lifetime ban has also been issued,” a statement on the Yorkshire club’s website said. Howe said he could not remember much about the incident but called for better security measures. “I can’t remember much about it, it is not something you expect,” he said. “He said something to me I can’t repeat and then he was led away but moments like that make you think. “The safety of staff is paramount and we need to be mindful of that and learn from it. Nobody should have to face that in the sport they love. Nobody should fear for their own safety.” The draw, in which Newcastle’s Callum Wilson struck two penalties and Leeds missed one, left Newcastle in third place with 66 points from 35 games, the same as fourth-placed Manchester United. Fifth-placed Liverpool have 62.