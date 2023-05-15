China-Laos Railway records over 13,000 cross-border passenger trips

The China-Laos Railway has handled 13,310 cross-border passenger trips since the launch of its passenger service on April 13, according to the Mohan entry-exit border checkpoint. During this period, the Chinese border town of Mohan in southwest Yunnan Province logged 7,024 inbound passenger trips and 6,286 outbound trips. “It’s very convenient to travel to China by train now. More and more tourists from Laos and Thailand are planning to travel to China,” said Nhanxana, a Laotian tour guide. The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, began operation in December 2021. The 1,035-km railway connects China’s Kunming with Vientiane in Laos. The scale of China’s ultra-high-definition video industry had exceeded 3 trillion yuan (about 431.8 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of 2022, industry data showed. Of the total, south China’s Guangdong Province accounted for 600 billion yuan, according to the China Center for Information Industry Development (CCID) under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.