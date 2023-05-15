A chaotic situation unfolded when unknown assailants used the cover of protest in the wake of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest to storm the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander. Known as Jinnah House, the historical bungalow in a military cantonment was bought by the founding father in 1943 and continues to serve as a golden reminder of our rich heritage because of the days he spent there. Those who ransacked the building, destroyed its furniture, and plundered the possessions could not lay claim to any political ideology, especially one that maintains a firm position against violence. That Mr Khan called for an independent inquiry on Saturday, maintaining that it was not his supporters but “those who were escaping from the elections (who) wanted to create unrest and chaos in the country,” considerably weakens the government’s no-punches-pulled criticism of “political terrorists.” “I am against violence and vandalism…(yet) continue to be attacked as the biggest terrorist of Pakistan.” Mr Khan claimed in the first address to the nation since his release. While Article 16 may grant every citizen the right to protest, it does not allow anyone to run amok. The constitution provides the right to “assemble peacefully and without arms, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of public order” and therefore, all acts of violence should be condemned as such.