To make a mockery of Section 144 imposed by the coalition government due to the said security situation, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head reiterates the resolve to stage a demonstration in front of the Supreme Court to protest against its “unjust behaviour.” A request by the federal government spearheaded by Ministers Rana Sanaullah and Ishaq Dar for a change in the venue was rejected by Maulana who wishes to continue the sit-in until the resignation of the chief justice of Pakistan. Earlier, an application had been submitted to the local government for permission to “hold a public gathering at D-Chowk, Islamabad on Monday at 10 am.” However, despite being a face of the government, Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has confirmed, “PML-N workers from across Islamabad will fully participate in the During a meeting held at Model Town Secretariat, the PMLN tasked the party members with gathering the maximum number of people for the Islamabad protest. On a seemingly warpath against the PTI, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Attaullah Tarar had previously made bizarre claims about the party being a “minority wing of the (Indian organisation) RSS, operating in Pakistan.” He is yet to issue any comments against Maulana’s warning of “reply(ing) back with clubs, slaps and punches” in case anyone dared to stop him and his followers. Meanwhile, Islamabad Police asserted that the ban on public gatherings was still imposed in the capital and requested political workers not to “obstruct the legal process”. Section 144 was imposed as a response to escalating unrest and a measure to maintain law and order.