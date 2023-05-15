Mother’s Day observed

International Mother’s Day was celebrated all over the world, including Pakistan, with the aim of recognizing the significance of mothers, highlighting the importance, develop feelings of respect and love for the mother and paying tribute to them. In most countries of the world, International Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, but there are also many countries that celebrate this day in January, March, October or November. On the occasion of International Mother’s Day, we should remember that parents are like a shelter whose warmth plays an integral part in our lives, making us able to prosper for our future endeavors. The Mother’s Day is a holiday honoring motherhood that is observed in different forms throughout the world. In the United States, Mother’s Day 2023 falls on Sunday, May 14. The American incarnation of Mother’s Day was created by Anna Jarvis in 1908 and became an official U.S. holiday in 1914. In Pakistan, people seem to be divided into two groups regarding this day, one having those who consider this day important for the greatness of mothers, while the other group says that what is the justification for setting aside a day for the love of mothers. While a great person like mother is always worthy of love and respect and every day should be of mothers.