PDM terms Imran ‘terrorist in guise of politician’

The ruling coalition, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), strongly condemned on Saturday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s “statement against the army chief”, calling him a “terrorist disguised as a politician”. The remarks came after Imran, while speaking to journalists at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) a day earlier, claimed that the army was “maligned” because of “one man”. He further added that there was “no democracy” in the army. According to a statement from the PDM, the former prime minister was a “terrorist” in the guise of a politician and was attacking the chief of the army staff (COAS) for standing by the constitution and for their “refusal to interfere in politics”. “The person who launched a dirty campaign against the martyrs of Lasbela, is now running a campaign against the army and COAS,” the statement maintained. It claimed that the “American Jewish lobby” was concerned about him, thus the PDM could understand Imran’s qualms against an army chief who was a Hafiz of the Holy Quran (memorized the scripture), and was an “honest and professional” COAS. The statement continued that the “problem” was that the “facility to offer extensions” [to those in power] behind closed doors and “in the president’s house” was no longer available to the PTI chief. It added that Imran could be “a degenerate” as much as he wanted, but the “selection facility” was closed. It said that a “terrorist facilitator and his armed group” was waging war against an anti-terrorism army and its commander. The PDM added that “baseless accusations” were construed against the army and its chief because they were “well aware of the corruption” by Imran and his gang.

“The attack on Jinnah House, Radio Pakistan, martyrs and national monuments was [Imran] pursuing an external agenda of creating division among the army and people,” it stated.

The PDM claimed that “the terror” responsible for bringing terrorists back to Pakistan had “openly come out against Pakistan”.