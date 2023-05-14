3-day mega exhibition of Pakistan Chemical Forum starts from May 18

A three-day mega exhibition, ‘Pakistan Chemical Forum’, will be held here at Expo Centre from May 18, 2023. Pakistan Chemistry Council (PCC) Chief Executive Officer Moazzam Rasheed disclosed this to the media in a press conference, held here on Saturday. Mian Salman from Bazaar Industrial (Pvt) Limited, Imran Sluhria from DS Enterprises and Muhammad Ahmad from Shalimar Industries also accompanied him.

Organised by B2B Media (Pvt) Limited and PCC, he added, the show would be serving as the biggest trade platform to showcase chemicals, raw materials, plants & machinery, analytical equipment and finished products etc. He mentioned that the event aimed at providing a platform for industry-academia linkage and also served as a good step for enhancing the exports of Pakistan.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Governments Ibrahim Hassan Murad would inaugurate Pakistan Chemical Forum where a vast range of products from local and foreign companies of paint, footwear, construction, sealants, total lab solution provider for analytical instruments, consumables, testing services, textile and various other sectors would be displayed at over 250 stalls, he maintained.

The CEO said that seminars and conferences would also be part of this show where participants would get a chance to attend presentations of key personnel from industry and academia. Workshops and training in the show would help the professional and student bodies to enhance skills through learning, knowledge sharing, capacity building and interactive session. More than 120 foreign delegates would be joining to understand and share their contribution towards Pakistan’s industry.

The 2nd PAKCHEM Expo would focus on speciality and commodity chemicals, petrochemicals and allied industries etc. having estimated revenue of US$1.1 billion and exports US$30.36 million; 9th Pakistan Coating Show would deal in coatings, paints, inks, sealants, construction chemicals and surface finishes having estimated revenue of US $16.9 billion and exports US$1 billion; 3rd Pakistan Polyurethane Expo would deal in foams, construction, footwear, insulation – appliances, flexible and rigid application. The component of chemical sector has estimated revenue of US $ 4.62 billion and export volume of US$85.4 million; and 4th PAKLAB Expo would focus on total lab solution including analytical instruments, consumables, testing services and furniture having an estimated revenue of US $ 600 million and export volume of US $ 80.4 million. He said that a new concept of ChemSMART would be introduced where the basic concept behind the Smart Startups programme would be for the new graduate to present their innovative ideas to the business leaders in the relevant field during Pakistan Chemical Forum. Aligning with the objectives of the Pakistan Chemistry Council, the idea is to bring business leaders, academia and students with their smart/innovative projects under one roof, he concluded.