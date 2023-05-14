Nushrratt reveals she does not believe in fighting for top slot

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who made her acting debut with Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006, revealed she does not really believe in fighting for top slot.

Nushrratt said that she has been degraded by filmmakers at some point in her career. She has been told that she won’t look good on posters.

“I have been told that you won’t look good on posters. Imagine, are they making films or just posters? You can never sell a film only on poster value. So yes, I do hear a lot of these lingos and languages and this is why maybe I like working with new people.”

She went on to say, “They can make Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ki Sweety and kill it. I think at the end of the day if your work backs you, all these myths can be broken.”

The actress has been a part of many prominent films like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Ram Setu, Selfiee and Dream Girl.

Workd wise, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been replaced from the second part of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl this time. While talking about the same, the actress was disheartened but still says that she will cheer up for entire team when Dream Girl 2 finally comes out, reports Pinkvilla.