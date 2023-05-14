Food combinations that can help lower cholesterol

Cholesterol levels that are too high can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

High cholesterol is the cause of a third of ischaemic heart disease worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation. Your body needs some cholesterol to build healthy cells, so not all cholesterol is bad. However, if a person has a lot of LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, fatty deposits can form in their blood vessels, which could make it hard for blood to flow through the arteries. High cholesterol and a variety of chronic diseases can be caused by a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food choices. You should try to include certain foods in your diet every day because they can lower bad cholesterol.

DAL & BROWN RICE — dal is a common ingredient in Pakistani cuisine. It is high in fibre, which helps lower LDL cholesterol, also known as bad cholesterol. Whole grains like brown rice have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease by 20 percent.

TURMERIC & BLACK PEPPER — turmeric is a spice that has anti-inflammatory and cholesterol-lowering properties and has been used in Pakistani cuisine for centuries. In a study that was published in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism, it was found that people with high cholesterol had significantly lower levels of LDL cholesterol when they took a supplement that contained turmeric and black pepper for a period of 12 weeks. Piperine in black pepper helps curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is absorbed more effectively. These two spices can be added to curries, soups and gravies to create a flavourful and nutritious combination.

ALMONDS & YOGHURT — almonds are an excellent source of protein and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats that may assist in lowering levels of LDL cholesterol. Yogurt consumption has been shown to reduce total cholesterol levels by up to 4 percent, according to a study that was published in the British Journal of Nutrition. Probiotics, which can aid in digestion and reduce inflammation, are found in yogurt. These two foods make a snack that is filling and healthy that can be enjoyed at any time of day.

GREEN TEA & LEMON — green tea is famous refreshment universally and is wealthy in cell reinforcements that can assist with bringing down LDL cholesterol levels. Lemon contains flavonoids, which have cholesterol-bringing down properties. These two components create a healthy, refreshing beverage that can be consumed hot or cold. According to a study that was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, lemon flavonoids can help lower the risk of heart disease.

GARLIC & ONION — garlic and onion are staples in cooking and have both been displayed to have cholesterol-bringing down properties. Onion contains quercetin, which can assist in preventing the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, while garlic contains allicin, which has been shown to lower cholesterol levels. In curries, soups and gravies, these two components are not only flavourful but also healthy.

Keep in mind that even minor adjustments to your lifestyle and diet can have a significant impact on your health over time.