‘Super Punjabi’ hits big screens

The Punjabi comedy film “Super Punjabi” was released in cinemas on Friday.

The film was originally planned to be screened on March 3rd but was postponed due to the Pakistan Super League 8.

“Super Punjabi” is a Punjabi comedy and full of humour film starring Mohsin Abbas Haider, Saima Baloch, Iftikhar Thakur, Sana Nawaz and Adnan Shah Tipu, among others. The film is directed by Abu Aliha.

The film was produced by Safdar Malik and Iftikhar Thakur and is being released in 19 countries, including Pakistan. Earlier, the film was scheduled to be screened on March 3, but due to the Pakistan Super League 8 in March, the screening was postponed.