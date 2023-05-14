Yumna and Wahaj Ali set couple goals with new romantic pictures

Pakistani drama Tere Bin has set new viewership records, courtesy of the gripping storyline and impeccable acting from its lead actors Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali who is the favourite couple trending online. Social media users are loving the chemistry and romantic sequences of on-screen performances. Lately, the Nikkah-themed pictures of the duo are no less than a delight for the fans who shower love on the on-screen couple. Yumna can be seen in ivory-based attire and is a vision to behold as she completed her look with traditional jewellery. Wahaj opted for traditional dress as he followed an akin colour scheme for the shoot.