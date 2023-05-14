Red Line Breached All Around

Folks, let us keep it simple: it is bullet versus ballot. The barbaric commando-style action to kidnap Imran Khan was shameful, demeaning and a gross violation of human dignity. IK was hit, pushed and manhandled like a sought-after terrorist. For God’s sake, he is a former Prime Minister and leader of the biggest political party in Pakistan. NAB and Interior Secretary were just tools; orders came from way above. Islamabad High Court Chief Justice issued a flawed and contradictory order. He declared the arrest legal yet held the executors of the arrest in contempt! Since then, Supreme Court has declared the arrest illegal and overturned this order.

Who is driving knee-jerk reactions without realizing that they are feeding the perception that the establishment is partisan? The flag marches in Lahore and KP are deepening the wedge between the forces and the masses. It is another blow to an already-tattered image that has evolved over the past 13 months.

Unconfirmed reports put the death toll between 47 and 70. Most were shot in the head. This brutal suppression is not to protect Government property but to frighten those who are seeking the rule of law. The reaction emanated from the illegal arrest and manhandling of the most popular leader of Pakistan. The blame lies squarely on this tottering Government and their backers. I salute PTI workers for putting up brave resistance despite infiltration by agents provocateurs. A red line was breached.

This civilian martial law’s brutality is unmatched in Pakistan’s history. Thousands of PTI leaders have been arrested. Homes were ransacked and destroyed with a vengeance. The video of Usman Dar’s sobbing lady relative is earth-shattering. Corp Commander Lahore has been removed for not issuing orders of “shoot to kill.” Inhuman tactics are being used to disrespect, insult and arrest ladies.

Inhuman tactics are being used to disrespect, insult and arrest ladies.

Imran Riaz Khan has disappeared. Aftab Iqbal was arrested and released on High Court’s orders. Media has been completely muzzled; all channels have become another version of PTV. Internet and social media have been blocked. The top brass has to realize that respect is earned; it cannot be achieved through the barrel of a gun. Rumblings of dissent are growing. Anyone’s personal vendetta could lead to a civil war.

As a nation, we have the tendency of looking inwards. This crisis has a much broader spectrum. We saw something similar happen in Egypt in 2013. There are similarities between President Morsi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. They both emerged as a political force after a long and protracted struggle against tyrannical rulers. They both challenged the corrupt ruling elite in bed with entrenched mafias that were sucking the blood of the masses. President Morsi was overthrown through a coup. PM IK was removed through the machinations of the then Military Chief, General Bajwa.

In both cases, the US maintained a stoic silence, ignoring the events. The US claims to be the rock-bed of democracy. Yet, it is hypocritical how their preference is to deal with military dictators or corrupt manageable politicians willing to dance to their tunes. Pakistan has been a vassal state of the US since the fifties. They found IK disconcerting because he held Pakistan’s interest supreme and spoke up for the Muslims.

The US needs to realise that Pakistan is no Egypt. It is a nation of 240 million people, strategically placed next to China and nuclear power. They must take cognizance of the fact that Pakistanis have changed. This silence is hurting their image badly. They must condemn gross violations of the rule of law, human rights, brutal attacks on freedom of speech and violent suppression of dissenters. The USand Europe must side with the democratic and popular will of the people, not with the compromised, corrupt ruling elite backed by an errant establishment.

The economy is disintegrating as Pakistan moves towards default. Inflation is killing people. Remittances have drastically dropped. Industrial production has tanked. Unemployment is ballooning. International agencies are raising alarm. The IMF is not supportive and China is deeply concerned. Sadly, PDM and their shortsighted backers have no interest in Pakistan. They are pursuing their three-point agenda: Eliminate IK from the political scene, prevent elections and safeguard their looted wealth. Reportedly, PM Sharif, in his flight to London, loaded 16 boxes. How many were clothes and how many had Dollars?

The nation is grateful to Supreme Court for preventing the country from degenerating into chaos. PDM leaders have gone berserk, both Maryams are making rabid attacks on Honorable Justices; threats to burn their homes have been made. PTI workers’ resolve is in top gear; they are not cowed down by troop deployment.

Superior Judiciary is attempting to bring sanity. IK’s arrest was engineered to deflect attention from elections in Punjab and KP. Important matters will be taken up in the next few days. Honourable Judges, we have faith in your wisdom. Please make your decisions and take steps to enforce them. Posterity will remember you as saviours of democracy in Pakistan.

PDM is running scared and going crazy. They are planning a repeat of the 1997 attack on Monday led by Fazal. PTI and lawyers need to continue their solidarity with Judiciary. It may take a call from IK.

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada.The weiter can be followed on twitter at following id: @HafeezKhanPU