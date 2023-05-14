PRCS releif operation continues for flood-affected families

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) is persisting with its relief operations in flood-stricken areas of the country, with teams still on the ground to offer humanitarian aid to those in need. Recently, PRCS has completed the distribution of relief goods among two thousands affected families in Union Council Jamali and Union Council Aitabar Chandio of Qamber Shahdad Kot district of Sindh. The flood-affected families were provided with family tents, non-food items (NFIs) including tarpaulin sheets, lanterns, jerry cans, kitchen sets and other household essentials.

Immediately after Eid, the process of relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected families continued, throughout Sindh and Balochistan.

Installation of public toilets, solar powered water filtration plants and hand pumps are also underway in several districts.

PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari affirmed the organization’s commitment to the affected families, with plans for constructing model houses, offering livelihood and cash assistance, and continuing support until all affected individuals are fully recovered_

PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari says that the provision of ration and relief goods in Ramadan is proof of our commitment to the affected families.Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari affirmed the organization’s commitment to the affected families, with plans for constructing model houses, offering livelihood and cash assistance, and continuing support until all affected individuals are fully recovered.