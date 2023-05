Indian troops launch CASO in Baramulla

Indian troops have launched a violent cordon and search operation in Baramulla district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The troops cordoned off the Uri area of the district and launched searches, causing immense inconvenience to the local residents, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and paramilitary personnel continue their so-called cordon and search operations on the 9th consecutive day, today, in different areas including Kesari in Rajouri district of Jammu region. Indian army and paramilitary personnel also continue their siege and search operations on the 4th consecutive day, today, in Khakha Nawan, Purani Poonch, Jernally Mohalla and Poonch town in Poonch district. The search operation also continued on the 24th consecutive day, today, in several other areas of the district.