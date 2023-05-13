Law must take OUR course: No leniency for law violators

The federal cabinet, while endorsing the statement of the Pakistan Army spokesperson, called for no leniency for those involved in the organised violence against the state, constitution and law, besides hurting the nation’s dignity, following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a corruption case on May 9. The meeting expressed concerns over the situation in the country, observing that through such violence the leader of a “miscreant and foreign-funded” party had inflicted damage to Pakistan which the arch-enemy even could not do during the last 75 years. The meeting expressed solidarity with the law enforcement agencies and made it clear that they stood by them for action against those creating lawlessness. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while addressing the meeting disapproved the “double standards of justice” being meted out to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in his corruption cases said the coalition would take every step to ensure rule of law in the country.

He said other political leaders in the country faced trials and tough handling, while Imran Khan was given a “privileged treatment”. “These are the double standards of justice,” he said and expressed astonishment over remarks of the chief justice of the Supreme Court during Thursday’s hearing where he said that he was pleased to meet Imran Khan. He pointed out that thousands of cases by the general public were pending with the courts while some political figures were especially given the favour of bail on a priority basis. The prime minister said the judiciary earlier also protected Imran Khan in his corruption cases including the Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT), Billion Tree Tsunami tree plantation, and Malam Jabba development projects had solid proofs of corruption by PTI but the cases were not pursued.

He said Imran Khan was part of an agenda to bring fascist rule in the country for 10 years. The prime minister said May 9, after the debacle of December 16, 1971, was a painful day in the country’s history when Imran Khan’s party unleashed havoc by attacking national and military installations. He recalled that despite tragedy of the assassination of Pakistan People’s Party leader Benazir Bhutto, his husband raised the slogan of ‘Pakistan Khappay’ meaning ‘We want Pakistan’ as a great gesture of nationalism. Also, nobody hit the military installations even after the “judicial murder” of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that at time of the death of their mother, he was in prison but passed the time with patience rather than inciting the public for riots. He said Imran Khan was the mastermind and planner behind the attacks on military institutions. He termed it a disgrace to the martyred military personnel who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. He said the country was passing through a difficult time and the coalition government was making efforts to address the inherited challenges.

The premier lambasted the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to push the country toward the brink of a dangerous situation. He recalled that the PTI chief for months made false and shameless claims about his ouster from the rule through “regime change” by the United States. Shehbaz Sharif said the coalition government made tireless efforts to mend relations with the U.S. in a diplomatic manner, while Imran Khan ultimately changed his stance against the US. He pointed out that besides maneuvering the situation with International Monetary Fund, Khan made every effort for the country to be declared a default. He said Imran Khan incurred every possible damage to the very fabric of society by promoting hatred and intolerance.