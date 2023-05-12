Hrithik Roshan has become a big star like Vivek Oberoi: Kamaal Rashid Khan

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, never leaves a chance to launch an attack on Bollywood films, actors and filmmakers.

From the past few months, the self-proclaimed critic was behind Salman Khan and his recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Right from mocking its title to slamming the superstar KRK continued to bash the film left, right and centre. Now in a recent turn of events, the Deshdroshi actor has taken a jibe at Vikram Vedha’s OTT release and compared Hrithik Roshan to Vivek Oberoi.

After eight months of its release, Vikram Vedha is finally arriving on an OTT platform and will be available for free. This morning, the leading actor took to social media to announce the same. Helmed by Gayatri & Pushkar, it also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani and others in pivotal roles.

This morning, taking to Twitter, KRK took a jibe at Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha’s OTT release and stated that no OTT company was ready to buy its right owing to which the makers settled down on Jio Cinemas for free. He wrote, “Almost 8 months ago film #VikramVeda released and no OTT company was ready to buy digital rights. So now #JioCinema is showing it free on YouTube. Means @iHrithik has become a big star like @VivekOberoi!”

Reacting to the same a fan of Hrithik Roshan tried to put some logic and said, “It is Relience entertainment so they have waited to JIO to launch OTT. Verna C grade film Netflix pe aati he and ye na aaye ! Prime and Hotstar offered 75 CR rights but Jio declined as they wanted to promote their OTT. Ab har Relience entertainment movies yahi pe aayegi.”

While another said, “But I must say film is quite good and loved the story and acting wish they make VV2.” Coming back, what are your thoughts on KRK’s attack? Do let us know.