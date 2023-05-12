China maintains stable grain production: official

China has maintained steady development in terms of its grain production, said Cong Liang, head of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, at a press conference Thursday. The country’s staple food self-sufficiency rate is above 100 percent, Cong said at the press conference hosted by the State Council Information Office, adding that cereal self-sufficiency rate stands above 95 percent. China has consistently kept its farmland area above the red line of 1.8 billion mu (about 120 million hectares), and has secured a bumper harvest for the 19th year in a row, Cong said.