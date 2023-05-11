Sussex coach all praise for Pakistan’s ‘world class’ Azhar Ali

LAHORE: Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace has heaped praise on Worcestershire’s Azhar Ali, by considering him as a “world-class player in all conditions” following his brilliant century in last week’s County Championship draw. The former Pakistan batsman displayed his class and experience during a six-hour stint at the crease, which helped Worcestershire secure a draw against Sussex. Farbrace spoke highly of Azhar’s character and noted that some of his squad members were even picking his brains for tips on how he prepares for games. “Azhar is an outstanding player, and he showed on Sunday he is a world-class player in all conditions,” he said.

“As much as I would have liked to have seen the back of him earlier, it was a pleasure to watch him bat again. He is a fantastic man and a great advert for the game, the patience with the way he played and lined the ball up,” he maintained. “He was the difference probably between us trying to sneak a victory and the game finishing as a draw, which both sides are going to learn from. “He just plays the game in the right way, and you can’t help but admire such a fantastic player,” he added. He added that Azhar’s presence in the Worcestershire dressing room is a valuable asset, not just for his performances on the field but also for his personality and what he brings to the team.

“Azhar is someone you want in your dressing room, and Worcestershire have chosen wisely there because it is not just your performances as a player. It is also your personality and what you bring to the team as well,” he concluded. Worcestershire have had a mixed start to the 2023 LV=Insurance County Championship campaign, with one win, one loss, and two draws in their opening four matches. They will now travel to Cardiff to face Glamorgan at the Sophia Gardens this weekend, hoping to secure a victory to move up the table.