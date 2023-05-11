Hira Tareen condemns violent protests gripping the country

Actor Hira Tareen took to her Instagram story to express her thoughts on the ongoing turmoil in the aftermath of the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She criticised opportunists who are exploiting the situation to engage in looting and theft, falsely attributing their actions to the current political unrest.

While acknowledging peaceful protesting as a fundamental right, Tareen condemned the destruction of public property, emphasising that such acts hinder the nation’s progress and prosperity. She further noted that the violence perpetuates uncertainty and an unsettling feeling among the populace. The security situation has prompted the cancellation of all Cambridge International Exams scheduled for Wednesday. Moreover, schools in Punjab and various other areas have been closed due to the precarious circumstances. Tareen voiced concern over the negative impact on children’s education, urging people to refrain from supporting these criminals who are spreading terror and disrupting daily life.

Expressing disbelief in the loyalty of these violent protesters to any political party, Tareen characterised them as opportunists driven by a desire to exploit the situation for personal gain.

She implored people to exercise discernment and not be deceived by their actions. Tareen expressed her prayers for the country to overcome this ordeal and aspire to a brighter future.

Tareen highlighted the distressing incidents, such as the burning of Edhi ambulances, urging individuals to remain vigilant and not blindly believe everything reported by the media. She called on everyone to prioritise the safety of their families. Tareen concluded by expressing her prayers for the well-being and resilience of the nation, emphasising that violence is never the answer and peaceful dialogue should prevail during protests.