Lisa Ray opens up about ‘Afreen afreen’

Lisa Ray, the renowned Canadian actor who starred in the iconic music video Afreen Afreen alongside Himanshu Malik, recently took to Instagram to express her conflicted feelings about the song.

Despite the song being sung by the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and being a popular hit in the 90s, Ray admitted that she inwardly cringes whenever she hears it being played. Ray expressed that she has always felt uncomfortable sharing or celebrating the video and song as she was strongly associated with it.

Ray’s heartfelt post explored the power of music to evoke an emotional response in listeners, particularly youth who still connect with the song today. She acknowledged that as she grows and evolves, the song has become a universal rite of passage, reminiscent of a time defined by hope, wonder and the optimism of youth. Ray also expressed a desire for others to understand this truth and free her from the association with the song, allowing her to embrace new chapters of her life.

Despite her reservations, Ray recognised the song’s significance as a symbol of beauty, possibility and innocence that once was. Her candid revelation about her complex relationship with the song offers a glimpse into the personal journey of artists and the impact their past works can have on their lives.

Afreen Afreen, originally featured on the music album Sangam, released in 1996, has been recreated numerous times over the years. Ray’s reflections on the song highlight the power of music to transport listeners back to significant moments in their lives and the role of artists in exploring and expressing their personal experiences.