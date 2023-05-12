PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested

In a late-night raid at her residence in the federal capital on Friday, PTI Senior Vice President Dr. Shireen Mazari was taken into custody, continuing the police crackdown on PTI leaders.

Officials claim that the Islamabad police raided her home early on Friday. Shireen Mazari was detained after a number of other PTI leaders, including Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Ali Mohammad Khan, were also taken into custody.

Under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO), each of these leaders was taken into custody.

The PTI leader is currently staying with his family at the Police Lines Guest House after being sent there by the supreme court.

Imran Khan must appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today, which is the same court that previously ruled that his arrest was lawful, according to the court’s order.

It is significant to remember that the court has established the rule that no one may be detained on court grounds.

“Former Minister for human rights & SVP, Dr @ShireenMazari1 has been illegally abducted; adding to the list of countless abductions of PTI leadership, members & SM activists, by the fascist regime. Every day Pakistan is touching a new low” tweeted the PTI handle.