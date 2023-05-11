President emphasises speedy justice in insurance matters

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged the Federal Insurance Ombudsman to ensure provision of speedy justice to the people in insurance-related matters. The president said this as Federal Insurance Ombudsman Muhammad Khawar Jameel presented him annual report of 2022 highlighting the institution’s performance. The president also called for creating awareness on the role of Ombudsman for resolution of insurance-related complaints. He also urged the people to approach the Ombudsman office for the resolution of their complaints concerning insurance. According to the report, the Federal Insurance Ombudsman disposed off 4,634 complaints during 2022 providing relief worth Rs 2.5 billion to the policyholders. It was told that around 95% of the said insurance cases were disposed of within 60 days. As per report, the Ombudsman opened its new offices in Sukkur and Hyderabad to provide justice to the people at their doorstep.