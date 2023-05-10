Army called in Punjab to maintain law and order

The Ministry of Interior approved the deployment of Pakistan Army troops in Punjab on Wednesday, at the request of the caretaker government, to address the province’s deteriorating law and order situation, amid ongoing protests by PTI supporters against Imran Khan’s arrest.

Following the arrest of the party chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday, a larger number of charged PTI supporters demonstrated in various cities across Pakistan, with the worst situation being observed in Punjab’s capital city of Lahore.

Reports said police have arrested 945 protesters in Punjab over vandalism at public places and violence, adding that 130 police officers were injured and 25 police and government vehicles were burnt while 14 government buildings were stormed by protesters.