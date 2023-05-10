Daily Times

PTI leader Asad Umar arrested from IHC premises

Asad Umar, the party’s secretary general, was detained from the grounds of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) one day after Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was taken into custody.

The PTI leader was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Islamabad police.

Umar was arrested from outside the IHC Bar Association’s office where they had been preparing a plea to file in the IHC. He was filing a plea to seek a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI lawyers tried to stop the police from arresting the force but their efforts went in vain as Umar was taken away.

