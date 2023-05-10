Travel advisories issued for foreign citizens in Pakistan

Following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada have updated their travel warnings for their citizens. The reason given is political unrest.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has detained Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. PTI workers protested and demanded his release following his arrest across the nation. The US, Canada, and the UK have issued travel advisories for their citizens and diplomatic personnel as protests have broken out in various parts of Pakistan.

The US Embassy has announced a travel alert for its citizens in Pakistan. The latest advisory issued by the US Embassy said, “The U.S. Embassy is monitoring earlier reports of clashes between demonstrators and police in Islamabad and also sporadic demonstrations underway or being planned elsewhere throughout Pakistan.”

The US Embassy in Islamabad has canceled consular appointments for May 10 due to “political traffic disruptions and restrictions.” US citizens have been advised to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid locations with large crowds.

People were urged by the US Embassy to review their personal security plans, carry identification, abide by police requests, be aware of their surroundings, and keep an eye on local media for updates.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK issued a warning to its citizens telling them to stay away from all political protests, throngs of people, and public gatherings while also being ready to alter their plans as needed. People are urged to follow local news by the UK FCDO.

UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office stated, “Public demonstrations are common in Pakistan. You should keep track of the local news. Protests can occur with little warning and while most remain peaceful, they can turn violent and escalate quickly,” as per the ARY News report.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government asked its citizens and diplomatic staff to exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan due to the “unpredictable security situation.” It further said, “There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence, and kidnapping.”

Reacting to Imran Khan’s arrest, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States does not have a stance on one political candidate or party and called for respect for democratic principles.

Karine Jean-Pierre in the press briefing said, “The United States does not have a position on one political candidate or party versus the another. We call for respect for democratic principles and the rule of law around the world.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a joint news conference said, “We just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution.”

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stressed “We want to see peaceful democracy in that country. We want to see the rule of law adhered to.”