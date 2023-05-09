Adnan Siddiqui lends support to Bilawal Bhutto on India visit

Senior actor Adnan Siddiqui termed India as a host that does not respect its guests over the Indian media’s campaign against Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Showbiz personalities are praising Bilawal Bhutto for going to India and countering the rude interrogations with coherent arguments.

Bilawal attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting held in the Indian city of Goa on May 4 and 5, where he also gave interviews to several Indian and international broadcasting organisations.

Taking to Twitter, Adnan Siddiqui wrote, “A good host shows hospitality and treats guests with dignity and respect, regardless of their political or ideological differences.”

The actor further wrote that humiliating a guest does not serve any purpose but only worsens the situation, using the hashtag #bilawalbhutto.

It should be noted that during the visit, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave a strong response to India for using terrorism against Muslims, while he also criticised the abrogation of the special status of the occupied Kashmir.

However, like every other time, the Indian media launched a vile campaign against the Pakistani foreign minister as the Indian Foreign Minister used inappropriate words against Bilawal Bhutto against the hosting tradition.