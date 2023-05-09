Sanam Jung shares pictures with Alaya from Winterland

Sanam Jung is a beautiful and talented actress in Pakistani showbiz. She frequently shares her fun videos and photos on Instagram with her followers.

She recently shared a series of photos with her daughter from their trip to Winterland, Karachi. The mother-daughter duo can be seen cuddling and enjoying the beautiful moments.

Sanam wrote in the caption of the photos, ‘Working 12hours a day and catering to your child’s need becomes tough especially when your better half isn’t around but I can’t thank my family enough for their support?.’

She added, ‘Had a few days off from work, we planned a trip to winterland and Alaya had a BLAST!’

Sanam concluded, ‘PS Weekend is a bad idea! Take extra gloves / muffler/socks and wear warm clothes. It’s -10’

It seems like Sanam is relishing her day off from work with her daughter and we are anticipating more holiday photos of sweet Sanam and cute Alaya.

Sanam Jung is a superb Pakistani television actress. She began her career as a VJ before transitioning to acting. Her most famous and popular drama was Dil E Muztar, in which she co-starred with Imran Abbas. She has also appeared in the dramas Mere Humdam Mere Dost, Alvida and Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara. Recently, she appeared in Pyari Mona, which has received positive feedback from fans.