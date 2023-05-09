Bushra’s kind gesture wins hearts

Bushra Ansari owns a beautiful and kind personality. She is one of those people who stays down-to-earth even after achieving milestones and success in life.

Recently, Bushra shared her Mother’s Day gift with her followers. She took to Instagram and shared a photo with her maid and wrote in the caption, ‘NEW RED SUIT FROM MY HOUSE HELP RUBINA S KIDS …THE ALWAYS SEND ME MOTHERS DAY GIFT EVERY’

Her followers praised Bushra for her kind gesture with her maid and how she showed gratitude towards her house helper. One wrote, ‘Masha Allah, I have always been ur fan… lekin Mother’s Day gift agar househelp ki family say aya hai tu that means u r next level zabardast shakhsiyat… khush rahien and may Allah bless u abundantly, amen’

Another wrote, ‘This is called pure love and respect.. they r buying her a nice good looking dress when hers own is very ordinary one.’

Bushra is a gorgeous and talented actress in Pakistani showbiz. She has been contributing to our entertainment industry since the era when PTV was the only source of entertainment. She has worked in numerous successful dramas, including Neeli Dhoop, Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat, Mera Naseeb, Kabhi Kabhi, Khuda Dekh Raha Hai, Zebaish, Pardes and the recent hit drama Tere Bin.