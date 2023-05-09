Amin urges Google to enhance scholarships for Pakistanis

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Tuesday urged the Google to enhance scholarships from 44,500 to 450,000 for Pakistanis.

Addressing Google Career Certificates 2.0 launching ceremony organized by Google Asia Pacific, he said, “In 2022, Google in collaboration with partners IRM and Ignite, gave out 15,000 scholarships to Pakistanis and this year, we are further deepening our commitment. Google in collaboration with partners IRM and Tech Valley will give out a total of 44,500 scholarships to Pakistanis.” He said that Google’s programs of skill development in emerging technologies and soft skills are very much aligned with the vision of the Ministry of IT.