Pakistani men’s garment export to China increases by 29% in Q1 of 2023

Pakistani men’s garment export to China experienced a significant growth of 29% in the first quarter of 2023. This growth can be attributed to Pakistan’s strong manufacturing capability and the high quality of its garments,Ghulam Qadir, the Commercial Counsellor of the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, said on Tuesday.

“In the first three months of 2023, Pakistani men’s garment exports from Pakistan to China reached approximately $6 million, compared to $4.27 million during the same period in 2022, representing a 29% increase. Men’s or boys’ trousers under the cotton community code (61034200) accounted for $3.47 million, compared to $1.67 million in January-March 2022,” he stated.

Ghulam Qadir further shared that Pakistan is preparing to host the largest textile exhibition this month, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Over 70 top fabric enterprises have already confirmed their participation, and it is anticipated that more than 100 Chinese textile enterprises will also take part in the event. The exhibition is scheduled to take place from May 26th to 28th at the Karachi Expo Center.

Pakistani men’s clothing exports to China in 2022 amounted to $28.66 million, compared to $21.62 million in 2021, indicating an increase of nearly 33%. Among the top items, men’s or boys’ trousers made of cotton (under community code 61034200) accounted for $17.94 million in 2022, while in 2021, the value was $12.59 million.

He further emphasized that Pakistan’s competitive pricing has led to an increasing number of Chinese businesses sourcing clothing from Pakistan, establishing them as a significant economic partner. The rise in exports can also be attributed to the growing demand of Chinese consumers for stylish and fashionable Pakistani clothing options.