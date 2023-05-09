Punctuality of trains reach to 90 percent in three months

The overall punctuality ratio of trains has improved from 76 to 90 per cent in three months owing to close monitoring and stern measures taken by Pakistan Railways at the divisional and ministry levels.

“With the punctuality of trains and concrete measures taken by the present government in last three months, the number of passengers has increased by over 20 million, which is ample proof of the department’s achievement,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the punctuality of passenger trains was now improving day by day on the directives of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The official said the present government had taken several steps to end the deficit of the department including the introduction of RABTA, an initiative towards enhanced customer facilitation. “RABTA platform lets customers plan the trip, check train status, choose and purchase seats, order car rental, meals and refreshments, and book hotels,” he added.

To facilitate passengers, he said a mobile application ‘Pakrail live’ had been launched for real-time tracking of trains. The official said the high-capacity/high-speed hopper trucks had been inducted in the current fleet for swift movement/unloading of coal and new high-capacity high-speed rolling stock coaches and wagons were being procured. He said online e-ticketing through Jazz Cash, UBL Omni and credit cards had been introduced to facilitate passengers at their doorstep and attract more passengers through outsourcing of non-core activity. “A policy for transfer of technology is being pursued in collaboration with the People’s Republic of China for indigenization of Railway Rolling Stock in Pakistan Railways facilities,” he added.