Wahaj Ali and Yumna’s mayon-themed shoot goes viral

The new mesmerising photo session featuring Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, the most popular on-screen couple of Pakistani drama industry, has gone viral.

In Pakistan fashion industry, the tradition of having photo sessions of famous drama hit couples is becoming common as firstly of Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed from the drama serial “Mere Humsafar” and now of Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, the main characters of the drama serial “Tere Bin”.

Currently, the Mayon-themed photo session of this duo is going viral, in which both the artists are looking very stunning together.

Scoring 100 percent in on-camera chemistry, the pair’s now photo session has also grabbed the attention of fans and made internet users hold their hearts while the pair has broken several popularity records. It should be noted that the pair of Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali has become popular with the drama serial “Tere Bin” as the number of fans is increasing day by day.