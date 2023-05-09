Shabana comes out in support of ‘The Kerala Story’ amid calls for ban

Amid calls for ban on The Kerala Story, Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has come out in support of the film. According to Shabana, those who are calling out for a ban are equally wrong as to those who previously demanded a ban on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

She wrote on Twitter: “Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaddha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority.”

Controversial film The Kerala Story has sparked intense reaction among the public, with some praising it while others accusing it of being propaganda.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, the movie revolves around the targeting of young women by extremists in Kerala. Despite the controversy surrounding it, The Kerala Story has been performing well at the box office. On the first day of its release, it garnered an impressive nett collection of Rs 8.03 crore in India. By Day 3, May 7, it is estimated to have earned around Rs 16 crore domestically. The film’s total collection in India now stands at Rs 35.25 crores, reports India Today.