Imran Khan arrested by Rangers in Islamabad

Imran Khan, a former prime minister and the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was detained by Rangers on Tuesday outside the Islamabad High Court in the federal capital.

The nation’s anti-graft watchdog detained the former premier in the Al-Qadir trust case as he continued to rant against his rivals and government agencies.

Meanwhile, initial reports suggest that Khan, 70, was taken by a double cabin vehicle of the paramilitary forces while the supporters of the defiant leader are resisting him after the development.

Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has announced protesting across Pakistan as the party chief was detained in a graft case.

In a social media post, Fawad Chaudhry urged the masses to come out on the streets in support of Imran Khan. He said people should come out of their homes, saying Islamabad High Court has been attacked. Chaudhry said IHC has been occupied by Rangers and lawyers are being subjected to torture, Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded.

It was also reported that the lawyer of the PTI chief got injured inside the premises of Islamabad High Court.