Release of funds would solve AJK Problems: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Monday said the release of more than 9 billion rupees by the federal government would be helpful in addressing the financial problems of the region in addition to early completion of developmental projects. He expressed these views while talking to public delegations that called him here. The release of funds would pave the way for development and added that financial stability was necessary for running the affairs of state. “The wheel of development which was stopped, has started moving again”, the PM said, adding that providing relief to the people was the first and foremost priority of his government.

He said all available resources would be utilized to improve the living standards of the people. The welfare of citizens was the responsibility of the state, he added. The PM said tax money being collected from the public would be spent on their own development. He said that instructions have been issued to all the departments to address the problems of the masses on a priority basis.