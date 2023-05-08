US grants visa to Fowzia Siddique to meet sister Aafia at US jail

The US government has given Dr. Fowzia Siddique a visa so she can visit her sister, Dr. Aafia Siddique, who is now serving a term in a case brought against her for allegedly working for a terrorist organisation.

The Islamabad High Court heard the case involving Aafia’s release from US custody and his return to Pakistan during the hearing of the case, and it was stated by Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dougal.

The reunion between the two sisters is set to take place between May 29 and May 31. According to the government lawyer, Fowzia has received the five-year visa. According to reports, she will visit with her sister at the US prison facility with the assistance of attorney Cladio Smith.

During the hearing, the court directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to arrange for a psychological test of Aafia Siddique by an impartial specialist. It also asked officials to turn over records and information about Aafia to his lawyer, who would guarantee that the material will not be misused.

The judge later postponed the hearing until June 30.

After being convicted by a US court on seven counts of attempted murder and assault on US military troops in Afghanistan, the Pakistani scientist, who is also a US citizen, is serving an 86-year jail sentence.