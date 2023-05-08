Miami champion Kvitova withdraws from Italian Open

ROME: Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from next week’s Italian Open with an injury to her right foot, she said on social media on Saturday. The Czech world number 10, who won the Miami Open last month, added that she hopes to recover in time for the second Grand Slam of the year at the French Open. “I will miss the beautiful site, the Italian fans and wish the tournament a great week,” the two-time Wimbledon champion wrote on Twitter. The Italian Open in Rome starts on Tuesday and ends on May 20, while Roland Garros begins on May 28.