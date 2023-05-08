Mehran’s 11-157 leads Shaheens to eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe

LAHORE: Mehran Mumtaz’s match figures of 11 for 157 helped Pakistan Shaheens beat Zimbabwe A by eight wickets on the final day of the first four-day match at Kwekwe Sports Club in Kwekwe on Saturday. The second four-day match between the two sides will be played at the Mutare Sports Club in Mutare from May 10. Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 157 for one in 42 overs and trailing by 139 runs, Zimbabwe A lost Dion Myers without adding a run to his overnight score. He was dismissed for 17 off 26 balls by Mir Hamza. Next to return back to the hut was captain Roy Kaia (7, 26b,1×4), who too fell to left-arm pacer Hamza.

After the departure of the hosts’ captain, Joylord Gumbie went on to score his fourth first-class century. He was dismissed by Mehran Mumtaz for 115 off 202 deliveries, which included 15 boundaries. Once Gumbie left, Mehran was all over the Zimbabwe A batters as the hosts were 241 for seven in 78.2 overs and still trailing by 55 runs. Brandon Mavuta and Faraz Akram then knitted a crucial 75-run partnership for the eighth wicket. Later, after the departure of Faraz (48, 50b, 7x4s, 1×6), Mavuta soon followed him after a well-made 41 off 48 balls, hitting seven fours and a six. Tanaka Chivanga was joined by Victor Nyauchi and the pair stitched a 66-run partnership for the last wicket before Chivanga (58, 47b, 8x4s, 2x6s) got out to Mehran.

Similar to his dominance in the first innings, Mehran was the most successful bowler for the tourists in the second innings as well. The left-arm spinner bagged six wickets for 110 runs from 33.4 overs and ended with match figures of 11 for 157 runs. With a 106-run target to win, Imran Butt and double-centurion from the first innings Omair Bin Yousuf opened the innings, scoring at over six runs an over and added 65 runs for the first wicket in 9.4 overs. After the departure of Omair (33, 31b, 2x4s), Kamran Ghulam (2, 6b) soon left with Shaheens 86 for two in 12.4 overs. Vice-captain Hussain Talat, who returned unbeaten on 51 in the first innings, joined captain Imran and the pair took Shaheens home in the 19th over. Imran scored an unbeaten 62 off 54 deliveries, smashing five fours and a six. Hussain struck a six in his unbeaten 11-run innings.

Brief scores:

Pakistan Shaheens beat Zimbabwe A by eight wickets

Pakistan Shaheens 521-3 d, 115.3 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 250 not out, Mohammad Huraira 178, Hussain Talat 51 not out) and 111-2, 18.2 overs (Imran Butt 62 not out, Omair Bin Yousuf 33) vs Zimbabwe A 225 all out, 76.3 overs (Dion Myers 56, Roy Kaia 47; Mehran Mumtaz 5-47, Mohammad Ali 2-56) and 401 all out, 104.4 overs (Joylord Gumbie 115, Tanaka Chivanga 58, Tanunurwa Makoni 57, Faraz Akram 48, Brandon Mavuta 41; Mehran Mumtaz 6-110, Mir Hamza 2-64, Mohammad Ali 2-98).