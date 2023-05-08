Sharifs hatching conspiracy against judiciary: Elahi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi said on Sunday that the Sharif brothers were hatching a conspiracy against the judiciary in London. While addressing a press conference in Lahore, Pervaiz Elahi alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was apparently visiting London to attend the coronation ceremony but he was actually hatching a conspiracy against the judiciary with Nawaz Sharif in London. He further alleged that the Sharif brothers have always done the politics of revenue. Pervaiz Elahi said that Khawaja Asif was not giving such statements on his own, but he was motivated by Nawaz Sharif. “They are refusing to hold elections due to the shortage of funds. The rulers are working against the judiciary. The judiciary and lawyers will bring a new revolution and a big decision will be given by the Supreme Court (SC),” he said.