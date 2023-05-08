Govt has put country at stake to stay in power: Sh Rashid

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday the government has put the whole country at stake just to stay in power. In a tweet, the former federal minister said the country’s political situation has now become grim and quite intricate. While hinting towards the state’s terrible economic condition, Sheikh Rashid explained that it’s getting worse as neither the IMF nor the neighbouring countries have offered any help. He said the problems being faced by the country would have a magnifying effect on its politics as well. Sheikh Rashid expressed confidence in the possibility of elections. The Supreme Court will be victorious and the government will have to hold elections in the country, he said. He added that rallies held Saturday in support of the judiciary on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s call were very successful. Sheikh Rashid also criticised Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his recent visit to India. A wave of anger has spread against Bilawal in Occupied Kashmir after the visit, he added.