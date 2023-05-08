NHA reopens N-50 section blocked by landslide near Dhanasar

National Highway Authority ( NHA) on Sunday reopened the Zhob- Dhanasar section of Dera Ismail Khan- Quetta Highway ( N- 50) which was blocked by a landslide at Dhansar. On the instructions of Minister of Communications Asaad Mehmood, NHA officers and staff remained busy in removing heavy landslides throughout the night, said a press release issued here. A heavy landslide occurred at the Zhob-Dhanasar section of N-50 which blocked the highway with large stones. Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood and Secretary of Communications and Chairman Captain (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha issued directives for early opening of the highway. Member NHA West Zone Shahid Ehsan, along with staff and heavy machinery stayed at the landslide site throughout the night to supervise the road rehabilitation work. Today morning, the NHA crew removed the heavy landslides and reopened the blocked road. Now the national highway was open for all types of traffic.