Nushrratt breaks silence on dating Honey Singh

A day after being spotted hands in hands, Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha breaks silence on dating rapper Honey Singh.

Earlier this week, a paparazzi video of the singer and actor stepping out of an event, hand in hand, fuelled the speculations that the two are dating each other, as they avoided the shutterbugs and did not stop to pose or greet them.

Speaking to an Indian tabloid about the now-viral clip, the ‘Pyar ka Punchnama’ actor said that more than anything, she is excited to hear the first-ever dating rumour about herself.

When asked about the dating buzz, Bharuccha replied, “You know what yeh mere life ka pehla dating rumour hai (This is my life’s first dating rumour). Everywhere that I have been, there has been no rumour. Also, because I have never been with anyone.” “When this came, I was like ‘Wow, I finally have one’. Now when people ask me these questions in rapid fire, I can at least tell them that I too had a dating rumour,” she added.

“I think people have no work in life and they also have a great imagination. So karte raho (continue doing it), I have no problem,” she subtly refuted the speculations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha is awaiting the release of her next film ‘Chatrapathi’, the remake of the same-titled Telugu film. It is slated to release on May 12.

Next, she has ‘Akelli’ and ‘Chhorii 2? in the kitty.