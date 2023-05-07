Sarah Khan’s latest video is a hit on social media

A-list actor Sarah Khan made a jaw-dropping outing on social media with her latest viral video in a sheer dress.

Taking to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Friday, Sarah Khan posted a clip of herself exuding radiance in a modern, traditional look, while the song ‘Pyar Da Sahara’ by her husband, singer Falak Shabir, played in the background.

The clip captured the ‘Tum Meri Ho’ actor in a gold embellished outfit with sheer detailing by designer Nilofer Shahid, which she styled with mint-toned jewels, including a choker and matching earrings.

The actor captioned the post simply with a rose emoji. The viral video was loved by social users on the gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Sarah Khan with her professional work and grounded attitude is one of the most loved and sought-after actors in the showbiz industry, who also enjoys a huge popularity in the online sphere. She boasts over 10.5 million followers on her Instagram handle. In one of her recent chat show outings, Khan revealed that she joined the showbiz industry to become a singer. The actor disclosed that she had in fact visited a studio to record a rendition of the national anthem, where the makers of her debut project approached her for the role.